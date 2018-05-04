U.S. list of trade demands to China

Trade talks between the U.S. and China ended after a second day as reports surfaced on American demands in the negotiations.

The U.S. requested China reduce the bilateral trade deficit by at least $200B by the end of 2020, as well as halting all government support for advanced technologies.

Chinese officials believe the proposal is "unfair," according to sources at the WSJ.

