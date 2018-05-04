Signature Devices announces 50% revenue growth in Q1

Signature Devices (OTCPK:SDVI) revenues increased to ~$75K in Q1 2018, 50% increase in revenues sequentially.

“Innovo Technologies is a start-up in every sense and because we are public, our value isn’t nearly where it should be. Private companies in our space see valuations 20-30 times where we are currently. However, we are uniquely positioned for explosive growth once we secure the necessary resources for the planned expansion” said Inas Azzam, CEO of Signature Devices.

The earnings report will be filed on 15 May.

Press Release