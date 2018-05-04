Newell Brands to sell the Waddington Group to Novolex

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) to sell The Waddington Group to Novolex Holdings for gross proceeds of ~$2.3B.

The transaction is expected to result in after-tax proceeds of ~$2.2B, which will be applied to deleveraging and share repurchase.

“We’re pleased with today’s announced sale of The Waddington Group to Novolex,” said Michael Polk, Newell Brands Chief Executive Officer. “This mutually beneficial deal allows the Waddington team to unlock its full potential under a new owner who is committed to the packaging category, and provides Newell Brands the opportunity to take an important first step forward in our Accelerated Transformation Plan.”

The transaction is expected to close within approximately 60 days.

