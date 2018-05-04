Broad EBITDA gains at Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) reports adjusted EBITDA increased 7.5% to $103.54M in Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA by region: West +17.0% to $18.42M, Midwest +1.0% to $34.52M, South +2.1% to $32.2M, East +9.5% to $26.18M.

"We delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth at 15 of our 20 properties in the first quarter despite challenging weather that impacted operations nearly system wide in January and February as well as our Reno operations in March," says CEO Gary Carano.

Shares of Eldorado are up 0.50% premarket to $40.20.

