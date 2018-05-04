Weight Watchers rallies after strong Q1

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) jumps after posting a strong Q1 earnings report.

Subscriber count rose 28.6% during the quarter and paid weeks were up 27% Y/Y. Average retention is over 9 months.

The company now has 2.9M online subscribers.

Looking ahead, Weight Watchers expects 20% revenue growth this year and full-year EPS of $3.00 to $3.20, well clear of the $2.57 consensus estimate.

In the investment firm community, Craig-Hallum lifts its price target on Weight Watchers to a Street-high $120.