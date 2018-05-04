More on Vereit's inline Q1

Q1 adjusted FFO of $180.9M or $0.18 per share vs. $177.2M and $0.18 a year ago. Normalized EBITDA slipped about 1% Y/Y to $262.4M. Dividend is $0.1375 per share.

6.4M shares bought back during Q1 at average price of $6.94 each. The buyback program has been re-upped to $200M.

98.7% occupancy, 5.7x net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio.

12 properties purchased in Q1 for $139.2M at average cash cap rate of 6.8%. 41 properties sold for $136.2M at average cash cap rate of 7.6%, including $9.5M in net sales of Red Lobster restaurants.

