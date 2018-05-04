Destination Maternity digs in ahead of board vote

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) defends its slate of board nominees amid a challenge from The Miller Group.

The company also advises shareholders as to why they should reject the Miller challenge.

"The Miller Group's nominees have no experience on the board or in the C-suite of a public company. These individuals offer no relevant experience, skills or perspectives that are not already well-represented in your Boardroom," reads a letter to shareholders from the current board.

Miller holds a 7.6% stake in Destination Maternity, which makes it the second largest shareholder.

The Destination Maternity board meeting is scheduled for May 23.