Alibaba +3.8% on Q1 beats, 61% core commerce growth, doubled cloud rev.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) gains 3.8% on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 61% Y/Y revenue growth. FY19 guidance has revenue growth above 60% to over $63.8B (consensus: $54.5B).

Revenue breakdown: Core commerce, $8.18B (+62% Y/Y); Cloud computing, $699M (+103%); Digital media and entertainment, $840M (+34%); Innovation initiatives, $158M (+8%).

Key metrics: Annual active consumers on China retail marketplaces, 552M (+37M); Mobile MAUs on China marketplaces, 617M (+37M Q/Q); income from operations, $1.47B; Adjusted EBITA, $2.68B (+11%); net cash from operations, $2.26B; FCF, $1.37B.

Earnings call began at 7:30 AM Eastern with a webcast/replay available here.

Press release.

Previously: Alibaba beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 4)