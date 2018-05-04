Newell Brands +4.35% post Q1 results

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) reports core sales fell 3.5% in Q1.

Segment net sales: Live: $1.1B (+0.4%, Core sales: -3.1%); Learn: $495M (-13%, Core sales: -14.3%); Work: $641M (+4.4%, Core sales: +5.5%); Play: $617M (-1.8%, Core sales: -2.6%); Other: $193M (-50.2%, Core sales: -4.1%).

North America net sales declined 9.5% to $2.23B

Normalized gross margin slipped 120 bps to 33.3%.

Normalized operating margin rate down 190 bps to 8.7%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $14.4B to $14.8B; Core sales: flat to down low-single digit percent; Normalized EPS: $2.65 to $2.85; Share count: ~489M; Tax rate: 20% to 21%; Operating cash flow: $1.15B to $1.45B.