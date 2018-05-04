Varian acquisition target Sirtex Medical receives new offer from Chinese investor, shareholders meeting postponed

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) reports that Sirtex Medical Limited, which it expects to acquire for ~$1.3B, has received an unsolicited non-binding conditional proposal from Chinese asset manager CDH Investments.

The Sirtex board intends to abide by its fiduciary duty and will engage with CDH to fully understand its proposal. As such, the planned shareholders meeting scheduled for May 7 to vote on the Varian offer will be rescheduled. Sirtex adds that it still believes Varian's bid is best for the company.

Previously: Varian Medical acquires Sirtex Medical for $1.3B (Jan. 30)