Celgene Q1 revenues up 19%; non-GAAP EPS up 23%; updates guidance

Celgene (CELG) Q1 results: Revenues: $3,538M (+19.4%); Net product sales: $3,531M (+19.6%); Other revenue: $7M (-30.0%).

Net Income: $846M (-9.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,572M (+16.0%); EPS: $1.10 (-4.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.05 (+22.8%); CF Ops: ($325M).

Top sellers: REVLIMID: $2,234M (+18.6%); POMALYST/IMNOVID: $453M (+24.5%); OTEZLA: $353M (+45.9%); ABRAXANE: $262M (+11.0%); IDHIFA: $13M; VIDAZA: $157M (-0.6%); THALOMID: $31M (-13.9%); ISTODAX: $19M (-5.0%).

2018 Guidance: Total Revenue: ~$14.8B from $14.4B - $14.8B; non-GAAP EPS: ~$8.95 from $8.70 - 8.90; GAAP EPS: ~$7.36 from $7.26 - 7.66; REVLIMID Sales: ~$9.5B from ~$9.4B; POMALYST/IMNOVID: ~$2.0B from ~$1.9B; OTEZLA: ~$1.5B (unch); ABRAXANE: ~$1.0B (unch).