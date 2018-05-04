Century Aluminum -6% after J.P. Morgan warns of rising costs

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) -5.8% premarket after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $21 price target, cut from $29, warning of rising alumina costs and a "modestly" lower Midwest premium.

While Section 232 tariffs likely will boost the Midwest premium over the near to medium term, potential alumina shortages from the Alunorte refinery outage and uncertainty over U.S. sanctions on Russia could cause alumina prices to remain elevated for a longer period, says JPM analyst Michael Gambardella.

Shares had moved higher after yesterday's close as CENX announced Q1 results, which included a smaller than expected loss and a 24% Y/Y gain in revenues.