Cboe Holdings up 2.5% after earnings beat

Q1 adjusted net income of $155.2M or $1.38 per share vs. $105.8M and $0.94 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA up 34% Y/Y to $231.2M; margin up 560 basis points to 70.4%.

Options revenue up 24% to $167.1M; Futures revenue up 47% to $42.3M; U.S. equities revenue up 10% to $79.7M.

Full-year guidance: Capex now seen at $45M-$50M vs. $50M-$55M previous, adjusted opex reaffirmed at $420M-$428M.

Annualized run-rate synergies from the Bats acquisition upped $20M to $85M, and expected by end of 2020 vs. 2021 previously.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

