Ionis Pharma Q1 revenues up 25%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q1 results: Revenues: $144.4M (+24.7%); Commercial revenue $42M; R&D revenue: $102.4M (-5.2%).

Net Loss: ($1.4M); Loss Per Share: ($0.01); Quick Assets: $1,035.3M (+1.2%).

Expected Events Through 2018: Launch of TEGSEDI for people with hATTR, assuming approval.

Launch of WAYLIVRA for people with FCS, assuming approval.

Report results from six Phase 2 programs, including data from a study with AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx in people with high Lp(a) and AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for people with rare hyperlipidemias.

Initiate up to nine new clinical studies, including a clinical study of AKCEA-TTR-LRx for hereditary and wild-type forms of ATTR.