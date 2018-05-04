NTSB updates on fatal Southwest flight

The National Transportation Safety Board issues an investigative update on the engine failure of a Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flight on April 17 that led to the death of a passenger.

NTSB: "The Boeing 737, powered by CFM International engines, experienced a failure of the left CFM-56-B engine after departing New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The engine experienced a failure of a fan blade, which resulted in the loss of the engine inlet and cowling. Fragments from the cowling and engine inlet struck the fuselage, causing a rapid depressurization. The crew conducted an emergency descent and diverted to Philadelphia International Airport. There were 144 passengers and five crewmembers onboard. One passenger suffered fatal injuries and eight passengers suffered minor injuries. The airplane was substantially damaged."

Southwest, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) are all parties to the investigation.

Full NTSB report