Superior Uniform Group announces acquisition of CID Resources

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) to acquire all of the outstanding stock of CID Resources, Inc. for ~$88.4M.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share and other operating results in 2018.

“We have always considered acquisitions as a vehicle to accelerate our growth and add to our bottom line,” said Michael Benstock, CEO of Superior. “Our acquisition of HPI years ago was a great example of our success at doing so in the uniform space. We believe that CID will be no exception, as it will enhance our current sales opportunities with our other uniform customers.”

Benstock continued, “CID will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Superior and will continue to operate from its Coppell, Texas, headquarters. We are thrilled that CID’s very capable and experienced management team will be joining our team and will drive this portion of our healthcare business in the years ahead.”

