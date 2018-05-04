Parsley Energy +5% after big jumps in Q1 earnings, revenues, production

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) +5.5% premarket after easily beating expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, which surged 95% Y/Y to $393M.

Q1 production jumped 70% Y/Y to 93.4K boe/day, as net oil production climbed 57% to 59.3K bbl/day; lease operating expense of $3.43/boe came in below company guidance for the full-year average.

PE says it placed 21 gross operated horizontal wells on production in the Delaware Basin during Q1 at an average completed lateral length of ~9,600 ft., representing more lateral footage than it completed in the Delaware during all of 2017; initial production rates for two wells set company records.

PE also amends its revolving credit agreement, increasing its borrowing base to $2.3B from $1.8B while maintaining its $1B elected commitment.

"Accelerated development last year not only gave Parsley a head start on securing high quality services and equipment, the corresponding production uplift also means we are benefiting disproportionately from currently higher oil prices," the company says.