Enterprise, Energy Transfer form JV to resume Old Ocean gas pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) say they are forming a 50/50 joint venture to restore service on the Old Ocean natural gas pipeline in Texas, which has been idle since 2012.

EPD and ETP also are in the process of expanding their jointly owned North Texas Pipeline that will provide more capacity from west Texas for deliveries into the Old Ocean pipeline.

The companies the Old Ocean will help meet immediate demand for takeaway capacity from the Delaware and Midland basins; ETP will operate the pipeline, which is expected to resume service in the current quarter.