Sinemia offers new movie ticket plans

Movie ticket subscription service Sinemia announces a new U.S. pricing plan of $4.99 per month for one ticket and $6.99 for two tickets per month. Other packages include $9.99 per month for two tickets including 3D, 4D and IMAX movies, as well as $14.99 per month for three tickets including 3D, 4D and IMAX movies. Pricing is different in Canada, the UK and Australia.

Sinemia says its service can be used at all major theater chains and for advanced seating and seat selections (unlike MoviePass).

"Since 2014, we’ve been fine-tuning our model and are now the leading movie subscription service in the Canada, UK, Turkey, and Australia. Thanks to our global experience, we’ve created a sustainable model and are very excited to bring a new slate of affordable and flexible subscription plans to moviegoers," says Sinemia CEO Rifat Oguz.

Sinemia is a private company.

Related stocks: HMNY, AMC, CNK, MCS, IPIC, IMAX, NCMI.