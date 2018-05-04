FDA extends action date for Akcea's inotersen to October 6; shares down 6% premarket

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announces that the FDA has established a new action date of October 6 for the review of its marketing application seeking approval for inotersen, branded as TEGSEDI, for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR). The agency extended its review period to allow for more time to assess information it requested from the company during standard review process.

The FDA's action date for rival Alnylam's patisiran is August 11.

Shares are down 6% premarket on light volume.

