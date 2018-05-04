Stock action muted following jobs report; Apple +2%

Stocks are little changed at the open after the U.S. economy added fewer than expected jobs last month; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

April non-farm payrolls added 164K, below the consensus estimate for an increase of ~190K, although March's increase was revised to 132K from 103K; average hourly earnings rose 0.2%, as expected; and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% vs. 4.0% consensus and 4.1% in March.

The results are not likely to derail fears of more aggressive tightening from the Fed, says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Also on watch are trade talks between the U.S. and China, with the U.S. reportedly asked China to commit to reducing the trade deficit by at least $200B by the end of 2020.

European markets are mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% , Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed, while China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Apple +2.2% after Warren Buffet revealed his purchase of an additional 75M of the company's shares during Q1.

Financials ( -0.9% ) and industrials ( -0.6% ) are the weakest groups in the early going, while the utilities ( +0.4% ) sector is the strongest.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps at 2.93% and the more "Fed-sensitive" two-year yield a basis point lower at 2.48%.