Post-earnings rip for Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers (NGVC +21.2% ) races higher after sliding past FQ2 estimates.

The company reports daily avergae comparable sales growth of 7.1% and a gross margin rate of 27.0% of sales vs. 26.9% expected.

CEO update: "We fine-tuned our pricing and promotional investments during the second quarter, resulting in an improved gross margin relative to the first quarter while delivering enhanced value to our customers. Our strong sales growth and prudent new store expansion strategy enabled us to leverage expenses to support improved earnings."