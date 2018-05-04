Apple iPhone X topped Q1 shipments; News paid for BuzzFeed exclusive

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X was the world’s most popular smartphone in CY Q1, according to Strategy Analytics data.

Strategy Analytics estimates 16M iPhone X units shipped in the quarter, marking the second consecutive quarterly victory for the premium smartphone.

Apple took the top four spots rounded out with the iPhone 8 at 12.5M, iPhone 8 Plus at 8.3M, and iPhone 7 at 5.6M.

Xiaomi and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) rounded out the top six with 5.4M units for the Redmi 5A and 5.3M for the Galaxy S9 Plus, respectively

Buying buzz: Apple paid to exclusively premiere a new show from BuzzFeed News on Apple News.

The three episodes of “Future History: 1968” premiered on Apple News one week ahead of competing platforms.

Apple agreed to provide a cut of the pre-roll ad revenue, highlighted the show in video galleries, and sent push notifications to Apple News users who follow BuzzFeed News.

Apple shares are up 3.2% to $182.53, continuing to gain on this morning’s Berkshire Hathaway news.

