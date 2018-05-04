NRF breakdown on jobs report

National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz says overall job trends in the U.S. are strong. He notes that the three-month moving average in the payrolls report showed an increase of 17.2K jobs.

NRF breakdown: "Monthly gains were seen in general merchandise stores, which were up 7,800 jobs; grocery stores, up 2,300; non-store, which includes online, up 2,000; and sporting goods stores, up 1,700. Losses were concentrated in weather-sensitive sectors such as clothing, down 5,300, and building materials and garden supplies stores, down 4,800, along with and health and personal care stores, down 1,700."

