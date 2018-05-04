BASF says Q1 profit edged lower, sees no key savings from Bayer ag assets

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.5% ) is modestly lower after reporting Q1 net profit of €1.68B (~$2B), slightly below market expectations of €1.7B and a €1.71B result in the year-earlier quarter, while sales fell 1% Y/Y at 16.65B, also below analyst consensus of 16.9B.

BASF says Q1 EBIT rose by €70M Y/Y to €2.5B, and confirms its full-year guidance for slight sales growth and slight growth in EBIT

CFO Hans-Ulrich Engel says BASF does not anticipate any significant savings following the integration of Bayer's agricultural businesses, which he says are largely complementary to its existing portfolio so are unlikely to provide cost synergies.

For seasonal reasons, the new units are expected to weigh on BASF's EBIT in H2 of the year, the CFO says.