Auris Medical up 41%

Nano cap Auris Medical (EARS +40.7% ) is up on a 6x surge in volume in early trade. This morning, it announced the publication of a summary of non-clinical and clinical data on candidate AM-111 in the journal Hearing Research, hardly enough to justify the action.

The company is finalizing a prospectus for the resale of up to ~750K shares issuable upon the exercise of certain outstanding warrants at $5/share.

Previously: Additional data from the failed late-stage study of Auris' AM-111 fails to excite investors, shares down 14% (Jan. 4)