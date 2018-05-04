Altair acquires CANDI Controls

Altair (ALTR +0.3% ) has acquired all of the intellectual property assets of California-based CANDI Controls, Inc. and hired CANDI’s experienced software and technology team into Altair’s IoT organization to strengthen and expand the scope of its Carriots solution offering. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

James Scapa, Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Altair. “We believe this acquisition is important to help our customers’ digital transformation and enable their products to thrive in today’s rapidly emerging connected ecosystems of smart devices.”