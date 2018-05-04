Universal Electronics -31% on earnings miss

Universal Electronics (UEIC -31.2% ) down 31% post Q1 earnings results.

Adjusted gross margin rate declined 110 bps to 25.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 60 bps to 6.6% for the period.

“During the first quarter of 2018, as expected, our revenue grew year-over-year and our gross margin percentage increased sequentially as a result of process improvements made at our China factories. We also signed several more PayTV and TV OEM advanced device projects that will drive growth,” stated UEI’s CFO Bryan Hackworth. “Although certain customers are currently reducing orders to rebalance inventory levels, preserve capital and/or manage their platform transitions, our long-term outlook is still strong based on a growing list of customer engagements.”

Q2 Guidance: Net sales: $158M to $166M; Diluted EPS: $0.18 to $0.28; Adjusted EPS: $0.35 to $0.45.

