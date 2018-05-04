Monsanto appeals to India's Supreme Court over GM cotton patents

Monsanto (MON -0.1% ) says it has appealed to India’s Supreme Court against last month's ruling by the Delhi High Court that it cannot claim patents on its genetically modified cotton seeds.

The Delhi High Court concurred with an Indian seed company which argued that India’s Patent Act does not allow MON any patent cover for its GM cotton seeds.

The fate of the biotech industry in India rests on the Supreme Court decision, says the Federation of Seed Industries of India, an industry body formed by the local units of foreign companies such as MON, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Dupont Pioneer (NYSE:DWDP) and Syngenta.