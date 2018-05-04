It's a go fish rally

Johnson Outdoor (JOUT +8.1%) is higher after reporting record revenue in Q2. Company execs says a dedicated focus on the fishing business is paying off.
Gross margin improved to 44.8% of sales vs. 43.3% a year ago off the extra sales leverage during the quarter.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) and Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) are both up over 1% after the strong report from their sector peer. Sporting goods chains Hibbett Sports (HIBB +1.7%) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +4.7%) are also higher as investors see a read-through for Q2 sales. Fishing makes up a lower percentage of total revenue at Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +0.2%).