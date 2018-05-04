BayCom prices upsized initial public offering

BayCom <<OTCQB:BCML>> priced its IPO of 2,851,218 shares (from 2,272,727) at $22.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on May 4, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BCML.”

The offering is expected to close on May 8.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 427,682 shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of ~$58M to repay a $6M term loan and for general corporate purposes, including to increase capital levels to support further acquisitions and organic growth.

FIG Partners, LLC is acting as lead book-running manager with D.A. Davidson & Co. as joint book-running manager for the offering.

