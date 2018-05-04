Griffon's subsidiary to acquire CornellCookson

Griffon Corporation's (GFF +7% ) subsidiary, Clopay Building Products Company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CornellCookson, Inc. for ~$180M. After taking into account tax benefits resulting from the transaction, the effective purchase price is ~$170M.

CornellCookson is manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.

The acquisition is expected to be financed through cash on hand. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in June 2018.

In the first full year of operations, Griffon expects CornellCookson to contribute $200M in net sales and $0.15 in EPS.

