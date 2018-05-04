Alphabet roundup: Apple payments slowing, election ad changes, YouTube metrics

The WSJ reports that licensing contributed greatly to Apple’s (AAPL +3.4% ) 31% Y/Y jump in Services revenue in the recently reported quarter.

Some analysts think Alphabet’s Google (GOOG +1.2% )(GOOGL +1.2% ) was the largest contributor to that licensing revenue. *Google told its investors that growth in traffic acquisition costs paid to distribution partners should start slowing this year, hinting that Google plans to pay less to Apple.

Election ad change: Google will now screen advertisers wanting to purchase a US election ad through the company.

Google will verify that the person is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident. The ad will display who paid for the spot and the name and payment amount will appear in an election ad transparency report that Google will release this summer.

Google also plans to launch a searchable online library where users can search for specific ads and find out the payment source.

YouTube metrics: At YouTube’s annual Broadcast event, CEO Susan Wojcicki revealed the service now has 1.8B monthly logged-in viewers.

Wojcicki also said that YouTube plans to have over 10K human moderators looking at “violative” content to avoid further controversies over inappropriate content and ads placed next to that content.

