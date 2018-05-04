Sotheby's up 3% post Q1 results

Sotheby's(BID +2.8% ) reports Q1 revenue of $195.8M (-1.8% Y/Y) of which

Agency commissions & fees $165.5M (+49% Y/Y) ; Inventory sales $16.2M (-77% Y/Y); Finance $9.9M (-23% Y/Y) & Other $4.2M (+6% Y/Y).

Statistical Metrics: Aggregate Auction Sales $827.7M (+46% Y/Y); Net Auction Sales $691.4M (+46% Y/Y); Private Sales $246.6M (+70% Y/Y) & Consolidated Sales $1.1B (+39% Y/Y).

Q1 results are significantly impacted by the movement of certain Spring Hong Kong sales in Q1 2018 after occurring in Q2 2017. The schedule change added $130M in Net Auction Sales.

Operating margin improved 1,057 bps to 3.5%; Adjusted Net Income of $5M (+145% Y/Y).

