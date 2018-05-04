Statoil outlines environmental targets in greenward shift

Statoil (STO +0.1% ) presents a range of environmental and performance targets for its next generation of oil and gas projects, saying its next-generation portfolio of projects has a carbon dioxide intensity of 3 kg/boe, ~20% of the current industry average of 17 kg/boe and at an average break-even of $21/bbl.

The next-generation portfolio includes projects of 8B boe on a 100% basis, with an internal rate of return above 30% assuming a $70 oil price.

STO says it is on track to realize its 2030 ambition to reduce the CO2 intensity from its current portfolio to 8 kg/boe, less than half the current industry average.