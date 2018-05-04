Elliott gains control of Telecom Italia

Elliott Management wins control of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) by securing two-thirds of the board seats.

Elliott was going up against Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF +0.2% )(OTCPK:VIVHY -0.2% ) and accused the conglomerate of failing shareholder interest.

Voting shareholders could choose between Elliott’s preferred 10 board members or Vivendi’s list, which mostly included Vivendi employees including its CEO.

After its loss, Vivendi said it would maintain its commitment to Telecom Italia and would “take all measures necessary to preserve its value and avoid its dismantling.”

Telecom Italia shares are up 1.2% to $10.18.

