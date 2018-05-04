Updated: Starbucks to sell packaged goods business to Nestle

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is up 2.44% on expectations of a sale of its retail coffee products business to Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The deal is reportedly for the part of the business that sells coffee beans and packaged drinks at retail outlets, not the store chain or the coffee purchasing business. Starbucks took over the grocery responsibilities from Mondelez in 2011, but appears to be planning a return to a licensing arrangement.

The company could bring in as much as $3.79B on an after-tax basis if a deal is struck, estimates Cowen.

Bloomberg tips that a deal announcement is likely on Monday.