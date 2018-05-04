Cheniere Energy +4% after routing Q1 estimates, raising EBITDA outlook

Cheniere Energy (LNG +4.6% ) surges to a 52-week high after Q1 earnings crushed analyst expectations and jumped by nearly 7x from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher liquefied gas cargoes from its Sabine Pass LNG terminal.

LNG says Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose to $907M from $483M in the year-ago quarter, and raises its FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.3B-$2.5B from its earlier view of $2B-$2.2B, as well as guidance for distributable cash flow to $350M-$550M from $200M-$400M previously.

Q1 revenues rose 85% Y/Y to $2.24B from $1.2B a year ago and easily beating the $1.78B analyst consensus estimate, as Cheniere's LNG cargoes headed to overseas buyers rose to 67 from 43 in Q1 2017 and volumes rose 61% to 244T Btu.