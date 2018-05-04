Third Point pushes for United Technologies to split into three businesses

United Technologies (UTX +1.4% ) moves higher after Daniel Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund reportedly tells investors it has taken a “significant” stake in the company.

Third Point says it has initiated dialogue with the UTX board about the company's weak performance and disadvantages of a conglomerate structure, and is urging a split into three separate companies.

“To reverse its years of underperformance and realize the full potential of its franchise assets, we believe UTC should split into three focused, standalone businesses: Otis, CCS, and an aerospace company encompassing UTAS and Pratt & Whitney,” Third Point says in a letter to clients.

In a statement, UTX says it "strongly disagrees with some of Loeb's assertions" and will conduct a full review of its business portfolio after closing its deal to acquire Rockwell Collins.