Adtalem Global Education down 7% post Q3 results

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE -6.9% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 2.9% Y/Y to $342.19M.

Segment revenue: Medical & Healthcare $220.1M (+5.7% Y/Y); Professional Education $31.5M (+5.7% Y/Y); Technology & Business $59M (-4.5% Y/Y); U.S. Traditional Postsecondary $32.1M (-4.2% Y/Y); Home Office & Other -$0.5M (+16.2% Y/Y).

Segment expenses: Medical & Healthcare $159.8M (+1.1% Y/Y); Professional Education $29.1M (+7.1% Y/Y); Technology & Business $59.1M (+4.7% Y/Y); U.S. Traditional Postsecondary $32.4M (-11.6% Y/Y); Home Office & Other $8M.

Adj. operating income: Medical & Healthcare $60.8M (+19.7% Y/Y); U.S. Traditional Postsecondary -$0.3M (+89.3% Y/Y); Home Office & Other -$8.5M (+12.7% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $265.3M (+27% Y/Y); repurchased ~0.4M shares; outstanding bank borrowings were $120M.

Outlook: Q4: Revenue +1-2% Y/Y; Adj. operating costs to be flat to up 1% Y/Y; Expenses may be impacted by the timing of insurance proceeds for the reimbursement of hurricane-related expenses.

2018: Revenue +1-2% Y/Y; Adj. earnings growth from continuing operations 10-12%; Capital spending $60-65M; effective income tax rate 14-16%.

