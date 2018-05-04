TransCanada to start preliminary Keystone XL work this fall

TransCanada (TRP) plans to begin work this fall on its Keystone XL pipeline project in Montana ahead of full construction in 2019, Reuters reports, citing a letter from the U.S. State Department to Native American tribes.

The letter says the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes were being notified of the upcoming work as part of government consultation aimed at minimizing any adverse effect on their historic territory in Montana.

TRP has not made a final investment decision on the project, as it debates whether it is still economically viable for the company after years of delays.