French trade deficit widens in March as aircraft sales slump

France's trade deficit widened unexpectedly to €5.3B ($6.34B) in March as import growth outpaced that of exports amid a dearth of aircraft sales.

Imports bounced back 0.8% in March while exports grew only 0.4% despite the sale of a cruise ship and a spike in pharmaceuticals sales to the United States and Switzerland.

The customs office said that aircraft and satellite sales had fallen to the lowest level since August 2014 as Airbus deliveries fell due to temporary production difficulties.

Source: Investing.com

