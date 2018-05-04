ScPharmaceuticals adds to rally, up 6%

Thinly traded small cap scpharmaceuticals (SCPH +5.8% ) is up on 60% higher volume. Shares have rallied 35% this week.

June 23 is the FDA's action date for its review of the company's marketing application seeking approval for a subcutaneous formulation of the diuretic furosemide, branded as FUROSCIX, to treat edema in heart failure patients.

The company says its formulation, administered via wearable infusor, has the potential to reduce medical costs (10-K, page 2) by enabling intravenous-strength diuresis outside of a hospital setting.

Furosemide in marketed in a tablet form as LASIX by Sanofi Aventis.