U.S. rig count jumps by 11, oil rigs up by 9

The total U.S. rig count surged by 11 to 1,032, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs rose by 9 to 834 for a fifth consecutive weekly increase, while gas rigs gained 1 to 196 and two rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI crude prices remain sharply higher, now +1.9% at $69.75/bbl.

