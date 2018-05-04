Apple leads markets sharply higher after Buffett's vote of confidence

The day of ahead of Capitalist Woodstock, The Oracle says Berkshire Hathaway added 75M shares of Apple in Q1, bringing its stake to more than 240M shares, or $42.5B. That, and a report about stronger-than-hoped iPhone X shipments has Apple breaking out its recent range to a new all-time high.

In macro news, the April jobs report showed unemployment dropping below 4% for the first time since late 2000.