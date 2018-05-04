Euronext announces volumes for April 2018

Average daily transaction value on the cash order book stood at €7.876B (-8.8% Y/Y) (–11.2% M/M).

At the end of April 2018, 1,053 ETFS are listed on Euronext compared to 1,048 at the end of December 2017.

In April 2018, The overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 574,010 contracts (-3.9% Y/Y) (–2.3% M/M).

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $19.37B (+1.7% Y/Y) (+3.2% M/M).

In April 2018, €101.3B was raised on Euronext in bonds.

OTCPK:EUXTF