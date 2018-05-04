Piper Jaffray cuts Web.com target

Piper Jaffray cuts its Web.com (NASDAQ:WEB) price target from $24 to $21.

Analyst Sam Kemp says the Q1 results suggest Web.com is progressing towards a return to meaningful growth by the end of the year.

Kemp notes that FY guidance was lowered by two large customer exits, but that doesn’t reflect a product quality issue.

Firm reiterates an Overweight rating.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Web.com shares are down 9.5% to $17.48.

Previously: Web.com misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 3)