Piper Jaffray cuts Web.com target

Piper Jaffray cuts its Web.com (NASDAQ:WEB) price target from $24 to $21.
Analyst Sam Kemp says the Q1 results suggest Web.com is progressing towards a return to meaningful growth by the end of the year.
Kemp notes that FY guidance was lowered by two large customer exits, but that doesn’t reflect a product quality issue.
Firm reiterates an Overweight rating.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Web.com shares are down 9.5% to $17.48.
Previously: Web.com misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 3)
