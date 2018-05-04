Concordia continues recapitalization-stoked selloff, down 5%

Thinly traded nano cap Concordia International (CXRX -4.7% ) continues its slide on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 348K shares. The stock has sold off almost 45% this week in response to its deal with creditors to recapitalize its debt that virtually wipes out stockholders.

The company says the debt deal will raise $586.5M while reducing its debt burden by ~$2.4B and annual interest costs by ~$171M. Holders of its existing secured debt will take a 6.6% haircut on their current positions while holders of unsecured debt will receive only ~12% of the company's common stock in the recapitalized firm. Existing shareholders face the most egregious violation, retaining only 0.35% of the stock.

Concurrently, Graeme Duncan, President of the company international business, will take over as CEO on an interim basis replacing Allan Oberman. Chief Corporate Development Officer Sarwar Islam is also leaving. Guy Clark, formerly Chief Strategy Officer at AMCo Pharmaceuticals, will take over.