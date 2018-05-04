Google Daydream headset launches; News getting a revamp

The first standalone VR headset running Google (GOOG +2% )(GOOGL +2.1% ) Daydream is now available with the launch of the Lenovo Mirage Solo.

The $400 headset can work independently or alongside the $300 Mirage camera, which can capture VR content.

Google’s Daydream VR library has over 350 games and apps.

Find out more product information here.

New News: AdAge sources say Google News is getting a revamp that involves dropping the Newsstand magazine app to integrate those features and YouTube into News.

The new News could launch at Google I/O 2018 next week.

Previously: Alphabet roundup: Apple payments slowing, election ad changes, YouTube metrics (May 4)