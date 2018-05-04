Google Daydream headset launches; News getting a revamp

The first standalone VR headset running Google (GOOG +2%)(GOOGL +2.1%) Daydream is now available with the launch of the Lenovo Mirage Solo.
The $400 headset can work independently or alongside the $300 Mirage camera, which can capture VR content.
Google’s Daydream VR library has over 350 games and apps.
New News: AdAge sources say Google News is getting a revamp that involves dropping the Newsstand magazine app to integrate those features and YouTube into News.
The new News could launch at Google I/O 2018 next week.
