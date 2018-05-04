Enbridge fined $1.8M over pipeline inspection deadlines

Enbridge (ENB +1.6% ) is fined ~$1.8M by the U.S. government after the Canadian company was accused of missing deadlines for pipeline inspections following a 2010 oil spill in Michigan.

ENB reached $176M consent decree with U.S. regulators in 2016 that required inspections of additional pipelines in the company's Lakehead network, but the EPA and a third-party monitor working with the government concluded that six inspections conducted last year did not meet the time frame under the settlement.

Two of the inspections were of sections of Line 5, which runs between Wisconsin and Ontario; neither involved the underwater segment in the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, which has been the subject of public debate over its safety.